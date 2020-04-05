Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $3.93

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLS. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE NLS opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.42 million. Research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.