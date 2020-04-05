Brokerages Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT at $43.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

FBNC stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

