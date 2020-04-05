Brokerages Set Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $7.88

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. National Securities upgraded Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BBDC opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 104.92%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Bock purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

