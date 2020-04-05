Brokerages Anticipate Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Pentair posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.97. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.