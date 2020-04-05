British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

