Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $10.10. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 69,702 shares.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $23,056,000. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 133,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

