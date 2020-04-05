Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.08. Bravo Multinational shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,917 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

