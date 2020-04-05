BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to $31.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

BP opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

