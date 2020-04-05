Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of BPFH opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $612.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

