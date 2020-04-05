BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. BOK Financial posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 76,458 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

