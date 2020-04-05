BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $45.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DLMAF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.