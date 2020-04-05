Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.95

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and traded as low as $188.00. Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 20,154 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 173 ($2.28) to GBX 308 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.16.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.