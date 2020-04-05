Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $100.31

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and traded as low as $79.20. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 815,525 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst (LON:BRFI)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

