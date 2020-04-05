BlackBerry’s (BB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of BB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9,229.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

