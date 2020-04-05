BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $19,133.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $434,259.66 and approximately $19,133.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00485315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00106709 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00085031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,683,847,720 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Exmo, Crex24, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

