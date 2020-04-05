Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 57.3% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $427,756.98 and $22,077.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00045601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004069 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001146 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 138,082 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

