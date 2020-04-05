BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. BioNano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

