BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

TECH stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,918,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.