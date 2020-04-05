Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

BYG stock opened at GBX 952.50 ($12.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,042.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,112.74. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

