BidaskClub Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Buy

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $523.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.