BidaskClub Upgrades Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to “Buy”

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RTRX. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of RTRX opened at $14.79 on Friday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $348,724. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

