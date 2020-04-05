BidaskClub Upgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Buy

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.18. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

