BidaskClub Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Z stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,903 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,982,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,805 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

