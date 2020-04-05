BidaskClub Downgrades G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Strong Sell

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.71 and a quick ratio of 13.71. The company has a market cap of $386.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.37. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.