Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 1% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $19,087.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02598745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201754 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.