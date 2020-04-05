Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 178,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 306,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

