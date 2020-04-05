Benchmark Downgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Hold

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $0.99 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 3,960.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

