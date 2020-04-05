Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $32.21 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.