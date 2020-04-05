Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Cap of $975,543.92

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $975,543.92 and $31,345.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070975 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 221,377,432 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

