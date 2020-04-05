Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $0.82. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 43,000 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYL shares. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.60 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

