Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €54.00 by HSBC

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.35 ($65.53).

Shares of BAS opened at €40.76 ($47.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

