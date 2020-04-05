Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from to in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

