Barclays Downgrades Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENQUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enquest from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Enquest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enquest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enquest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enquest has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Enquest has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

