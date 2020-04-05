Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 410 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 388.12.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

