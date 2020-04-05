Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

