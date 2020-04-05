Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

