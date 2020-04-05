Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

