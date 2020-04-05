Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.41 ($3.97).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

