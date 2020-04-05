B. Riley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.11.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

