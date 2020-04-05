B. Riley Comments on Cable One Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cable One in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.78 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,700.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2020 earnings at $9.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $41.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $61.08 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,536.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One has a 52 week low of $980.73 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,550.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,487.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

