Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,264.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,505.59 and a beta of 0.86. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Net Asset Value

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.