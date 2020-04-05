Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

