AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

