Atonomi (ATMI) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,066.98

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $93,066.98 and $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

