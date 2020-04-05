Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $189.50

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.50 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 198.16 ($2.61), with a volume of 244173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.40 ($2.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASCL shares. HSBC downgraded Ascential to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 370.80 ($4.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.28. The company has a market cap of $903.54 million and a P/E ratio of 101.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is 3.16%.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

