Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.