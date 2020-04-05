ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

