Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of ABUS opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.