Andy Koss Acquires 16,147 Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Stock

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) insider Andy Koss bought 16,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £154 ($202.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,486,638 ($3,271,031.31).

Andy Koss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 28th, Andy Koss sold 20,895 shares of Drax Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £30,297.75 ($39,854.97).

DRX stock opened at GBX 174.70 ($2.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,747.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. Drax Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.20 ($5.13). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 358.78 ($4.72).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

