Analyzing Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Umpqua (OTCMKTS:UMPQ)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equitable Financial and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.58 $1.57 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.49 $354.10 million $1.60 6.19

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A Umpqua 24.07% 8.36% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and Umpqua, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 1 4 0 2.80

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 84.16%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Umpqua beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

